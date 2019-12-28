Winter Weather Advisory For Cheyenne and Laramie

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of eastern Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, through Sunday morning.

"Periods of snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts...Plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous travel. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways"

Drive with extreme caution if you are traveling on Interstates 25 and 80, as well as US Highway 85. Check road conditions prior to going out. Dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road information.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 431 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019 ...WEEKEND WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA... WYZ115-282230- /O.EXA.KCYS.WW.Y.0040.000000T0000Z-191229T1300Z/ Laramie Valley- Including the cities of Bosler and Laramie 431 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts near the southern Laramie Range. * WHERE...Laramie Valley, including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous travel. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 431 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019 ...WEEKEND WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA... WYZ101-103-106-107-110-116>118-282230- /O.CON.KCYS.WW.Y.0040.000000T0000Z-191229T1300Z/ Converse County Lower Elevations-North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-North Snowy Range Foothills- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County- Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Garrett, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, and Cheyenne 431 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Higher localized totals of 7 inches or more possible in the heavier snow bands. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Snowy Range Foothills and Summit along Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 from the Colorado Border to Douglas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous travel. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.