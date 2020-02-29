March is expected to come in like a lion with a winter storm for southeast Wyoming Sunday and Monday (March 1-2). The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne, and a Winter Storm Warning for areas between Cheyenne and Laramie, including the I-80 Summit. Strong winds and blowing snow are also expected to create dangerous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to start in the Cheyenne area early Sunday and be moderate to heavy at times through the day into Monday. Two to Four inches are forecast for Cheyenne, four to eight in the area of the Summit, and higher amounts in the higher elevations.

"Periods of moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow likely. Lower elevation snow totals 6 to 8 with isolated spots of inches. Higher elevations and mountain peaks 10 to 14 inches with isolated 18. Travel impacts expected with slick and snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Blowing and drifting snow may be possible along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Arlington" - NWS

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 214 PM MST Sat Feb 29 2020 ...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL IMPACT AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... WYZ107-118-011200- /O.EXB.KCYS.WW.Y.0018.200301T1800Z-200302T1200Z/ East Platte County-Central Laramie County- Including the cities of Wheatland, Guernsey, and Cheyenne 214 PM MST Sat Feb 29 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near the mountains. * WHERE...Interstate 25 corridor from Glendo to Cheyenne. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 214 PM MST Sat Feb 29 2020 ...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL IMPACT AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... WYZ116-117-011200- /O.UPG.KCYS.WS.A.0007.200301T1200Z-200302T1200Z/ /O.EXB.KCYS.WS.W.0008.200301T1800Z-200302T1200Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 214 PM MST Sat Feb 29 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...The southern Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Transportation may be severely impacted with snow covered roads...drifting snow and poor visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in the higher elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 214 PM MST Sat Feb 29 2020 ...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL IMPACT AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... WYZ115-011200- /O.EXB.KCYS.WW.Y.0018.200301T1800Z-200302T1200Z/ Laramie Valley- Including the cities of Bosler and Laramie 214 PM MST Sat Feb 29 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



