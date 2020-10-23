Winter Weather Returns To Wyoming This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of eastern Wyoming. The Advisory is in effect from 3:00 PM Saturday until 6:00 PM Sunday. This includes the city of Cheyenne. A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for areas between Cheyenne and Laramie (including Interstate 80) Saturday night through Sunday evening.

The main issues should be periods of snow that could cause travel difficulties. If you are out and about Saturday night and Sunday, be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. The Weather Service says to expect three to six inches of snow in the lower elevations with up to a foot expected over the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges.

A strong cold front will sweep across the area Saturday afternoon. Snow is expected to spread over the area Saturday afternoon and evening and continue through the day Sunday as a low pressure system passes across the region. A general 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected over lower elevations with up to a foot expected over the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. - NWS



URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 254 PM MDT Fri Oct 23 2020 ...Snow and Very Cold Conditions Expected late Saturday Through Sunday... .A strong cold front will sweep across the area Saturday afternoon. Snow is expected to spread over the area Saturday afternoon and evening and continue through the day Sunday as a low pressure system passes across the region. A general 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected over lower elevations with up to a foot expected over the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. NEZ002-003-019-095-096-WYZ101>103-105>108-241100- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0030.201024T2100Z-201026T0000Z/ Dawes-Box Butte-Scotts Bluff County-North Sioux-South Sioux- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County- North Laramie Range-Shirley Basin- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrison, Agate, Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, and Torrington 254 PM MDT Fri Oct 23 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * TIMING...Late Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * MAIN IMPACT...Mostly to travel due to lowered visibilities and snow covered roads. * OTHER IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures expected Sunday into Monday with below zero wind chills Sunday night and early Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 254 PM MDT Fri Oct 23 2020 ...Snow and Very Cold Conditions Expected late Saturday Through Sunday... .A strong cold front will sweep across the area Saturday afternoon. Snow is expected to spread over the area Saturday afternoon and evening and continue through the day Sunday as a low pressure system passes across the region. A general 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected over lower elevations with up to a foot expected over the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. WYZ112-114-241100- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0013.201025T0000Z-201026T0300Z/ Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- Including the cities of Centennial and Albany 254 PM MDT Fri Oct 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * TIMING...6 PM Saturday until 9 PM Sunday * MAIN IMPACT...Accumulating snow of 8 to 14 inches possible which will be hazardous to those outdoors with trails possibly becoming hard to discern. * OTHER IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures expected Sunday into Monday with below zero wind chills especially Sunday night and early Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.