Winter Weather Returns To Wyoming This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of eastern Wyoming. The Advisory is in effect from 3:00 PM Saturday until 6:00 PM Sunday. This includes the city of Cheyenne. A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for areas between Cheyenne and Laramie (including Interstate 80) Saturday night through Sunday evening.

The main issues should be periods of snow that could cause travel difficulties. If you are out and about Saturday night and Sunday, be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. The Weather Service says to expect three to six inches of snow in the lower elevations with up to a foot expected over the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges.

A strong cold front will sweep across the area Saturday afternoon. Snow is expected to spread over the area Saturday afternoon and evening and continue through the day Sunday as a low pressure system passes across the region. A general 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected over lower elevations with up to a foot expected over the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. - NWS

 

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
254 PM MDT Fri Oct 23 2020

Dawes-Box Butte-Scotts Bluff County-North Sioux-South Sioux-
Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-
North Laramie Range-Shirley Basin-
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-
East Platte County-Goshen County-
Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance,
Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrison, Agate, Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek,
Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin,
Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, and Torrington
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
MDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 3 PM Saturday
to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* TIMING...Late Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

* MAIN IMPACT...Mostly to travel due to lowered visibilities and
  snow covered roads.

* OTHER IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures expected Sunday into
  Monday with below zero wind chills Sunday night and early
  Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.

Winter Storm Watch

Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range-
Including the cities of Centennial and Albany
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter
Storm Watch, which is in effect from Saturday evening through
Sunday evening.

* TIMING...6 PM Saturday until 9 PM Sunday

* MAIN IMPACT...Accumulating snow of 8 to 14 inches possible
  which will be hazardous to those outdoors with trails possibly
  becoming hard to discern.

* OTHER IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures expected Sunday into
  Monday with below zero wind chills especially Sunday night and
  early Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
