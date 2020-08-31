With School Starting Today, Cheyenne Police Release Safety Video

Classes in Laramie County School District#1 resuming today [Aug.31], Cheyenne Police are reminding motorists about the precautions they need to take in school zones.

Police say extra precautions are especially important since it's been about five months since classes were physically held on location in local schools.

Classrooms across Wyoming were shut done a couple of months before the end of the school year in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district has implemented a number of guidelines for dealing with the pandemic