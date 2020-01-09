What Is the ‘Wolf Moon’? Everything We Know About 2020’s First Full Moon Eclipse

A "Full Wolf Moon Eclipse" is happening on Friday, January 10 — and here's what to expect.

In 2020, there will be 13 full moons and tomorrow at 2:21 PM ET, we'll see the first of the year. Unfortunately, this lunar phase — which also happens to coincide with a lunar eclipse — will only be visible in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa, but anyone who lives in North America will get to see it come nightfall.

What is the Wolf Moon?

According to Time and Date, the Wolf Moon is a penumbral lunar eclipse, which occurs when the moon lines up with the earth and the sun. It passes through the planet’s inner shadow, also know as its umbra, and the light from the sun causes the moon to appear slightly darker than usual — even a bit reddish.

How can I see the Wolf Moon?

Since it will be daytime in North America, it will be impossible for anyone there to see the Wolf Moon. However, you can stream its rise on YouTube. (You can also check what time the moon will rise in your area here.)

Why is it called the Wolf Moon?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “The full moon for January was called the full wolf moon because wolves were more often heard at this time. They do tend to howl more often during winter months, and generally howl to define territory, locate pack members and gather for hunting.”

How will the Wolf Moon affect my zodiac?

The first moon of the year is in Cancer and because eclipses are likely to bring realizations, which means we're going to be challenged to alter the way we think and act in order to exact positive changes in our lives. In other words, it's the perfect moon for anyone looking to stand by their 2020 New Year's resolutions.

When is the next full moon?

If you miss this Wolf Moon, don't worry because there are still 12 other full moons this year to look forward. In fact, the next one is on Sunday, February 9 in the sign of Leo.