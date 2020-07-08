After turning his update of The Invisible Man into one of the biggest hits of 2020 (at least the two months of 2020 we got before everything went to hell), writer/director Leigh Whannell will next reboot another classic Universal monster: The Wolfman. Deadline reports that Whannell is “negotiating to direct Ryan Gosling” in the lead of the latest iteration of the hairy horror anti-hero.

According to Deadline, Whannell himself came up with the concept for this remake, although another pair of writers will then finish the screenplay:

Whannell will also be writing the treatment for the film, based on an original idea of his own and inspired by the 1941 classic. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Netflix’s Orange is the New Black) will write the script.

Blumhouse, who produced Whannell’s The Invisible Man, will work with him on The Wolfman as well. (Apparently Schuker Blum, who is also Jason Blum’s wife, convinced Whannell to take on the project.)

It seems like a solid foundation for another new franchise from the Universal monsters, who have seen their fortunes brighten significantly from the days of the “Dark Universe” just a few years ago. That would have seen all of the monsters come together as part of a shared cinematic universe akin to Marvel’s movies, but the first official entry in the saga, Tom Cruise’s The Mummy, was such a creative and commercial disaster that the rest of the projects were all canceled and Universal shifted to these smaller, smarter reimagined versions of the popular characters.