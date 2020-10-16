Wolves Spotted Outside Of Douglas, Wyoming By Local Outfitter

Wolves and Wyoming have a very conflicted relationship.

The battle between ranchers and these predators has been around longer than Wyoming's statehood and with the reintroduction of wolves to the Yellowstone ecosystem in 1995 emotions have escalated.

Generally, wolves aren't something we worry about too much in central Wyoming, but it looks like that may be changing.

Dax McCarty is an Outfitter outside of Douglas, Wyoming and on Oct 15 he shared some video footage of a wolf he came across while hunting in Medicine Bow National Forest.

Where this particular wolf was spotted, it would have been legal for McCarty to shoot to kill, but you can see from his comment on his video that the wolf was out of range.

It's going to be interesting to see if this pack is here to stay or if they are simply moving through on their way to somewhere else.

We will update the story as we learn more.