Woman Charged With Attempted Murder in Cheyenne Police Chase

The girlfriend of a Casper man accused of firing multiple rounds at law enforcement as he led them on a high-speed chase through Cheyenne in May has been charged for her alleged involvement in the incident.

Chasity Jacobs is charged with attempted first-degree murder, accessory to attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangering with a firearm and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.

Court records say Dominique Childers was driving a stolen car 115 mph when a Wyoming trooper tried to stop him and Jacobs on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne on May 3.

Childers failed to pull over, leading the trooper into Cheyenne where police eventually took over the pursuit.

During the chase, multiple shots were fired at the trooper and at a police officer.

The police officer returned fire, striking Childers twice, and Childers eventually crashed into the steel fence around the Cheyenne VA.

Childers reportedly told agents that there were two handguns in the car and said, "Yeah I shot at the f***ing cops." He said Jacobs was innocent.

Agents found Childers' DNA on a 9mm Ruger pistol and a Smith & Wesson SW1911 pistol, but they also found Jacobs' DNA on the Smith & Wesson and two 9mm Ruger magazines that were in the car.

Agents also reviewed recorded inmate calls from the Laramie County jail in which Jacobs reportedly admitted to shooting at law enforcement.

Jacobs is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond awaiting a July 26 preliminary hearing. If convicted,​ she could face life in prison.

