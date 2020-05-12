Woman Illegally Enters Yellowstone, Falls Into Thermal Feature

A woman who illegally made her way into Yellowstone National Park fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful and had to be flown to a burn center for treatment, officials say.

Yellowstone National Park is currently closed due to concerns regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The visitor, whose name has not been released publicly, illegally entered the park Tuesday morning and, while taking photos and backing up, fell into the thermal feature, according to park spokeswoman Linda Veress.

It was not immediately clear into which thermal feature the female visitor fell, but Veress said the woman did suffer burns.

After making her way out of the thermal feature, the woman drove north through the park and was contacted by park rangers about a mile south of Mammoth Hot Springs.

Due to her injuries, of which the extent remains unclear, she was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation, Veress said.