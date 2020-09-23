Woman Killed After Motorcycle Hits Antelope in Northeast Wyoming

A woman died over the weekend when the trike motorcycle she was riding on hit an antelope in northeast Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday, Sept. 20, at approximately 2:17 p.m. on U.S. 16, southeast of Newcastle.

The patrol says the trike was eastbound near milepost 256.5 when an antelope ran in front of the trike and the driver hit the antelope, causing the trike to overturn.

The driver and passenger, 64-year-old South Dakota resident Susan Hanson, separated from the trike, and Hanson was pinned under the trike. Hanson was reportedly wearing a helmet, but died from her injuries.

Hanson is the 19th motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

