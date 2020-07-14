Woman Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Southwest of Casper

A 29-year-old Casper woman was killed and her passenger injured in a single-vehicle rollover southwest of Casper Saturday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. near milepost 1 on Fremont Canyon Road.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Tianna Piper was headed south when she lost control of her SUV and rolled it 1.5 times.

Piper was not buckled up and died from her injuries. Her passenger, 20-year-old Byron Babcock, also of Casper, was wearing a seat belt and was helicoptered to Wyoming Medical Center for his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

