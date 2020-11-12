Woman Pleads Guilty in Cheyenne Police Chase, Gets 150 Days

A 41-year-old transient who led Cheyenne police on a chase last week has been sentenced to 150 days in jail.

Police say Candice Cordova was arrested on Friday, Nov. 6, after officers responding to a report of a vehicle attempting to run another vehicle off the road in the area of N. College Drive and E. 12th Street spotted her in the suspect vehicle, tried to stop her and a chase ensued.

"Shortly after, the pursuit was terminated due to (Cordova's) reckless driving consistent with a manner that showed wanton disregard for other motorists," said Officer David Inman.

"(Cordova) eventually, and intentionally, crashed into parked vehicles in the area of 1600 Van Lennen Avenue and ... fled on foot," he added.

Cordova was located and charged with child endangering, duty upon colliding, fleeing or attempting to elude and no insurance. She pleaded guilty to all four misdemeanors Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court.

Inman says Cordova also had warrants out of Natrona and Platte counties.