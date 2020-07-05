Woman Wants Glamour Shot With Bear, Nearly Pays the Price
I am now convinced that some people will never learn. There's new video of a woman trying to take a glamour shot with a bear. She nearly paid the ultimate price.
Note to incoming Wyoming tourists: this is NOT how it's done. This happened a few days ago.
We realize that bears are beautiful animals and can appear gentle and cute. But, that cuteness can turn into this in a heartbeat.
What more can we say? We have preached it until we're blue in the face. Stay away from wildlife. If you're dumb enough to get this close to a bear, you deserve to end up on the wrong side of the food chain.
The only reason I can think of why the bear didn't complete the attack was he wasn't in the mood for the taste of stupid.
