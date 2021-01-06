Woman’s Body Found During Search for Christine Cummings

A deceased woman has been located by search and rescue teams near the area where Christine Cummings missing Jeep was found. The vehicle was located on January 5 at the Emmaline Lake trailhead in the Pingree Park area.

During the search on Wednesday, teams located a body of a woman and is presumed to be Christine Cummings.

Larimer County Coroner will be releasing the woman's official identity and cause of death at a later time. Based on evidence during the investigation, foul play is not suspected at this time.

A relative of Cummings contacted Fort Collins Police on Jan. 1 after not hearing from her in several days. She was last known to be at her Fort Collins residence on Dec. 29, according to an official press release.

Officers initially attempted to contact Cummings at her home, but she and her vehicle weren't there.

Earlier Wednesday morning (Jan. 6), officials via Fort Collins Police tweeted that Cummings' Jeep had been located and parked in the Pingree Park area.

Source: FC.gov