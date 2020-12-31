‘Wonder Woman 1984′ Is Biggest 2020 Streaming Release

Wonder Woman 1984 is officially the biggest streaming release of 2020. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Amazonian warrior-turned-superhero Diana Prince.

Wonder Woman 1984 was the first Warner Bros. movie to debut on HBO Max the same day as it did in theaters, a release model that will extend to all 2021 titles.

The DCEU film was viewed by half of all HBO Max subscribers upon its release on Christmas Day. This caused total viewing hours on the streaming service to nearly triple. While Wonder Woman 1984 didn't make nearly as much as it would have in a non-pandemic year, it still grossed $16.7 million during its opening weekend. That's better than any other theatrical release this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Screen Engine survey reports that Wonder Woman 1984 was viewed more in its first few days than any other 2020 SVOD movie. The superhero film even edged out Disney+ hits Hamilton and Soul, though not by much. In addition, the survey showed that 23 percent of Wonder Woman 1984 viewers signed up for HBO Max in order to watch the film.

The streaming success of Wonder Woman 1984 shows promise for HBO Max in the future. As movie theaters slowly begin to reopen in 2021, HBO Max subscribers may still opt to watch Warner Bros.' lineup from the comfort of their homes. It certainly saves a trip to the movie theater, plus the price of tickets, popcorn, candy, and a cherry ICEE.