‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Early Reviews Praise A Solid Superhero Sequel

While Wonder Woman 1984 doesn’t premiere until the end of the month — both on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day — a few select critics got to screen the film early. Full reviews are expected next week, but in the meantime, here are some of the tweets from that first batch of critics.

Over all, the reviews are extremely positive. Although some noted that they preferred Patty Jenkins’ original Wonder Woman to this follow-up, most said it was a very worthwhile sequel, with two good villains in Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. Describing the film’s tone and impact they used words like “hopeful,” “ambitious,” “beautiful,” and several “wonderful” puns. (Critics do love their puns.)

Here’s a sampling of the early reviews of the new DC Comics movie:

There’s also a new teaser for the film’s HBO Max premiere. (Remember that as part of Warner Bros.’ plan to release its 2021 slate on HBO Max on the same day the titles premiere in theaters, the movies will only stream for 30 days. That means you’ve got just one month to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max before you’ll need to find a theater or wait until it officially hits home video.)

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day.