Work on I-180 Viaduct Starts Monday; Drivers Should Expect Delays

Drivers in Cheyenne should expect delays on the Interstate 180 viaduct starting Monday.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says crews will be replacing bridge joints and patching parts of the bridge decks, beginning with the northbound side.

Crews will also be replacing concrete slabs on either side of the viaduct between 9th Street and Lincolnway.

Achs says traffic will be shifted to one lane for the duration of the project with reduced speed limits through the work zones, and drivers should allow for extra time to get to their destinations.

WYDOT hopes to have the rehab work completed before Cheyenne Frontier Days.

