Poll: What’s the Worst Country Fashion Trend Ever?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

From the days of rhinestones and sequins, to cowboy boots, then snapback hats, country fashion trends have sure been plentiful over the years. The latest country fashion trend to hit the market: KFC Crocs!

These bad boys even smell like fried chicken! They sold out in a matter of minutes, so either people think they are highly fashionable, or are a horrible fashion faux pas that can be re-sold on eBay for years to come.

I personally think they are sweet looking and I would love to have gotten my hands on some, but they sold out so fast, it wasn't even possible.

Are these KFC crocs the worst country fashion trend ever? If not, what do you think is?