Before They Were Famous: Country Stars’ Worst Jobs

They may be stars now, but some of country music's most popular performers really paid their dues in their early days.

From hawking T-shirts to working for a shop-at-home network, and even selling meat out of a truck, these country stars had to do what they had to do while they worked toward their big break.

In honor of Labor Day, The Boot counts down 10 musicians who gave their blood, sweat and tears to some pretty bad jobs on their way to the top.