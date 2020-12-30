With so many people ready to put 2020 behind them as quickly as possible, you can certainly kick things in to high gear right of the bat in 2021 with a New Year's Day First Day Hike, hosted by Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites.

For the 10th year in a row, free First Day Hikes are being offered to ring in the New Year. This year's, of course, will be on Friday, January 1st, 2021. There will be 11 different state parks and historic site venues in Wyoming that offer the hikes. Across all 50 states, similar New Year's Day hikes are being held as part of the America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, social distancing guidelines are asked to be followed for all participants. All are encouraged to bring their own snacks and beverages pre and post-hike refreshments will not be made available because of the ongoing pandemic.

According to Sweetwater Now, the following state parks and historic site venues will host the hikes across Wyoming:

- 10 a.m. (1 to 2 mile hike on easy terrain) Boysen State Park - 10 a.m. (2 mile hike on moderate to difficult terrain)

- 9 a.m. (4 mile hike on easy terrain) Curt Gowdy State Park - 11 a.m. (2 mile hike on easy to moderate terrain)

- 1 p.m. (1 mile hike on easy terrain) Pioneer Museum - 10 a.m. (1 mile hike around fairgrounds)

- 10 a.m. (3.5 mile hike) Hot Springs State Park - 11 a.m. (1/2 mile or more difficult 1 mile hikes)

- 10 a.m. (1 mile hike on easy terrain) Sinks Canyon State Park - 1 p.m. (1 mile hike on easy to moderate terrain)

This year's hikes to kick off 2021 will be led by park staff and volunteers. All other info for participating in this year's First Day Hikes can be found at the America's State Parks website.