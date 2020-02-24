WYDOT: 149 Miles of I-80 Closed in Wyoming Due to Winter Weather
All lanes of Interstate 80 are closed for a 149-mile stretch in southern Wyoming due to winter conditions.
There is no estimated reopening time for I-80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne.
A blizzard warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday for much of Carbon County and areas of far western Albany County, including the I-80 corridor.
In addition, the eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Rock Springs to Rawlins, also with no estimated reopening time.
Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Wheatland and US 18/20 at Exit 126 due to winter conditions and crashes.
