WYDOT: 149 Miles of I-80 Closed in Wyoming Due to Winter Weather

All lanes of Interstate 80 are closed for a 149-mile stretch in southern Wyoming due to winter conditions.

There is no estimated reopening time for I-80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday for much of Carbon County and areas of far western Albany County, including the I-80 corridor.

In addition, the eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Rock Springs to Rawlins, also with no estimated reopening time.

Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Wheatland and US 18/20 at Exit 126 due to winter conditions and crashes.