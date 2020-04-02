WYDOT Issues No Unnecessary Travel, Black Ice Warnings

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation had issued a ''no unnecessary travel" warning for a stretch of Interstate 25 and was warning of black ice in and around Cheyenne.

The ''no unnecessary travel" warning had been posted for I-25 from Glendo through the Casper area to Horse Ranch Creek Road. Black ice warnings were in effect on Interstate 80 from Laramie to Happy Jack Road and again from Buford all of the ways to the Nebraska state line. Winter weather was expected for most of Wyoming through the day on Thursday.

There were also black ice advisories in the Rock Springs area.

You can access the latest WYDOT road and travel report here.