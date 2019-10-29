UPDATE: As of 6:21 a.m. WYDOT had announced the closure of Interstate 80 from the Lyman area to the Evanston area.

With another round of winter weather blasting southeast Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is posting a ''no unnecessary travel" warning for Interstate 80 between Otto Road and Buford.

While WYDOT has not announced any closures of Interstates 80 and 25 in southeast Wyoming, there are widespread warnings about black ice and generall poor travel conditions around the region.

You can access the latest WYDOT Raod and Travel report here.