WYDOT Reminds Residents About Laws Surrounding Campaign Signs

The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind residents and businesses to keep all campaign signs out of WYDOT right-of-ways.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 6-6-301-307) states violators could be subject to fines and possible jail time for not complying with the law.

WYDOT asks that residents within Laramie please place any signage within property lines.

Businesses and residents who believe their signs may have been removed by WYDOT crews may contact the nearest WYDOT maintenance office to make arrangements to pick up the signs.