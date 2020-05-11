WYDOT Says Wyoming Traffic Has Decreased Nearly 40 Percent

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, there's been a lot less automobiles on the road overall and according to WYDOT, the decrease has been pretty dramatic.

Statistical data from the Wyoming Department of Transportation shows that there has been a decrease among automobiles in Wyoming of up to 40 percent. According to Wyoming News Now, Martin Kidner, the WYDOT state planning engineer, stated that while I-80 is closed, there would be a decrease of around 15 to 20 percent, but never anything this dramatic in recent history.

Statistics from WYDOT director, Luke Reiner, also added that there was almost a record number of fatal crashes last year. So far in 2020, there have been 25 fatal crashes in Wyoming. Reiner pointed out that trends along these lines were showing improvement even before the Covid-19 crisis. Reiner also says that with less traffic, motorists have been driving faster and law enforcement on the roads has increased to counter this.

Lesser Covid-19 restrictions could spark an increase to traffic in the coming weeks. Regardless of how many vehicles are on the road, please be safe out there!