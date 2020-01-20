WYDOT To Install Two Traffic Signals in Cheyenne

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will install temporary signals at two intersections in Cheyenne, with permanent signals to be installed later this year.

Weather permitting, crews will start the work on January 21 by installing the signals at the intersection of Happy Jack near F.E. Warren Base Gate 2, and east of Interstate 25 at Missile Drive and the I-25 northbound ramps.

It could take one to two days for crews to install the temporary signals at both locations. WYDOT anticipates minimal impacts to traffic.

After the signals are installed, the signal heads will flash yellow for Happy Jack and red for F.E. Warren Base Gate 2 and flash yellow for Missile Drive and red for the northbound ramp. WYDOT will have the signal heads flashing for the first day or two to alert motorists of the new signals.

Then by Friday, the signals should be functioning normally like other traffic signals.

WYDOT will also install permanent signals at those intersections. Officials anticipate the Wyoming Transportation Commission will award the work for the permanent signals in April with a contract completion date in December.

The temporary and permanent signals are solutions WYDOT and F.E. Warren Air Force Base officials devised after Gate 2 became the main entrance to the base. F.E. Warren Air Force Base officials closed Gate 1, off Randall Avenue and Pershing Boulevard, last July to improve security at the base. The visitor’s center at Gate 1 remains open.

As a result of the closure of Gate 1, there has been an increase in traffic at Gate 2. Officials anticipate the signals will help with the increase in traffic.

SOURCE: Wyoming Department of Transportation