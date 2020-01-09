UPDATE, 1:26 p.m.:

A WYDOT spokeswoman said that the unnamed driver is an area resident. He was driving a box truck in whiteout conditions on the pass when he came to a gradual stop. The driver realized he could not move his truck and realized he was buried in the snow.

The pass will remain closed until WYDOT can clear the area and perform avalanche mitigation tasks. Teton Pass will remain closed until further notice. The original story follows:

Wyoming Highway 22 at Teton Pass is closed following an avalanche Thursday. A vehicle was also caught in the event.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha told K2 Radio News that the avalanche happened at 12:30 p.m. and was 150 feet wide by 2 to 3 feet tall.

Harsha could not elaborate on the vehicle or the condition of its occupant(s).

She added crews are currently working to clean up the scene located in the Glory Bowl area. More information will be released as it becomes available.