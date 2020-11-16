WYO 130 and 70 Closed for the Season

Wyoming Highway 130 through the Snowy Range and Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass have officially closed for the season.

After first closing on November 10 due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided to close the section of WYO 130 for the season.

The closure spans mile markers 36-48.

WYO 130 is one of two high-elevation highways in District 1 that close for the winter annually, with the other being Wyoming Highway 70, which crosses the Continental Divide Battle Pass between Savery and Encampment. The last time both highways closed on the same day was in 2016.

Both highways will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.