Wyo Author C.J. Box’s ‘The Highway’ Coming to TV

Wyoming native and best-selling author C.J. Box will see one of his stories make it to the small screen. Deadline reports that ABC television has given a "straight-to-series order" for a series based on Box's The Highway, the first book in his Cassie Dewell series of novels.

The show is titled The Big Sky and is being created by David E. Kelly. You may remember him as the creator of the TV shows The Practice and Ally McBeal, and more recently Mr. Mercadees and Big Little Lies.

There is no word yet on casting or premiere date for the show.

The Highway came out in 2013 and follows Cassie Dewell and former police investigator Cody Hoyt as they investigate the disappearance of two women from a remote stretch of Montana road.

There are four novels in the Cassie Dewell book series. After The Highway, is Badlands (2015), then Paradise Valley (2017) and finally The Bitterroots (2019).

C.J. Box is a Wyoming native. He grew up in Casper and now lives on a ranch in the Cowboy State. Along with the Cassie Dewell series, he is the author of over twenty novels, including the Joe Pickett series.

Box's latest novel, Long Range, continues Joe Pickett's story. The author will be embarking on a tour to promote the book in March with stops in Cheyenne and Laramie on March 12.