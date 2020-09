In honor of the late Sen. Grant Larson, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the state flag be flown at half-staff at the capitol and in Teton County tomorrow, Sept. 17.

Larson served in the Wyoming Senate from 1995 to 2010, and was Senate president in 2005 and 2006.

The 87-year-old Jackson resident passed away Sept. 11, 2020.

​​