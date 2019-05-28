Wyo Is One Of The Least Populated States With The Most Breweries

It's no surprise that Wyoming loves our craft beers and in recent years we have really upped our game as far as local breweries/distilleries go. So I'm not in the least bit surprised to see that we made the list for one of the least populated states with the most breweries according to Matador Network.

We have about 12 breweries and 20 distilleries throughout the cowboy state and the only other place that beats us in comparison is Alaska. Of course, they would have to keep up their drinking to keep themselves nice and toasty throughout the year.