Wyo. Rodeos Launch T-Shirt Program to Help End Childhood Hunger

Cheyenne Frontier Days along with Laramie Jubilee Days, Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous have launched a T-shirt program to support the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

The rodeo committees are selling men's and women's "Comin' Back for the Re-Ride 2021" T-shirts for $19.95 each.

One-hundred percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in the Cowboy State.

More information can be found at cfdrodeo.co/re-ride2021.

