Wyo Woman Petitions For Removal Of State Camping Reservations

On May 15th the state of Wyoming will allow residents to camp at state parks. There is sure to be a flood of residents already making plans.

The parks were closed to camping when the state began to worry about out-of-state residents coming to Wyoming during the pandemic. But camping will soon return with a few new twists: only a few, well-spaced campsites will be open in each location, and campers must make reservations in advance.

The cost is not much, just $7.75 per reservation. There’s also a $2.50 fee for cancellations or other changes.

Jordan Webb of Moorcroft Wyoming has petitioned the governor, asking for the reservation requirement to be removed.

In the petition Jordan Webb wrote, “Now to camp at any state park you must make a reservation first and pay a reservation fee on top of the park fee. There is no more getting off early on a Friday and buzzing out to the lake anymore. We should not have to pay more and ask before we are allowed to camp.” She’s asking other Wyomingites to sign to show the Governor that the people he works for are not pleased with this new decision, she added. (County 17).“Let’s take back one of our freedoms of being able to do something as simple as camp without asking permission. If this law stays in place it will make it harder for families and friends to get together and enjoy the easy life that is camping. We need to stick together and demand that things go back to the way they were." “We don’t need to check in to make sure it’s okay that we got out and enjoy the outdoors,” Webb added. “The state parks belong to us so let’s take them back!” Over 10,000 people have signed the petition as of Tuesday, 05/05/20. The response from the state, so far, is for people to please try and understand - the fees go to pay for the work needed to make the reservation. They are not making any additional money from the fee.