WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Now Over $1.65 Million

There has never been a better to time to get in on the lottery fun than right now. The WyoLotto's Wyoming-exclusive game, Cowboy Draw, now has an estimated jackpot of 1.675 million dollars.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:

Listen up- 'cuz here is the list of the $1,000 winners from today! If you bought a ticket in... Cheyenne, Burns, Laramie, Rawlins, Green River, Thermopolis, Casper, Sundance, Story, or Evanston - take a peek at the numbers for today.

Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

15 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

547 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

7287 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 6, 25, 28, 35, 39.

The next drawing is Thursday, September 17th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.