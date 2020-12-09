WyoLotto Partners Up to Help Out Seniors in Wyoming for Holidays

The ongoing pandemic has affected everyone in Wyoming. The hardest hit of anyone has been senior citizens. But WyoLotto has now teamed up with some partners to help seniors in Wyoming have a great holiday season this year.

During a time when seniors are most distanced from their family and loved ones more than ever, WyoLotto is doing its part by creating various programs in Wyoming to help seniors throughout the holiday season in Cheyenne, Riverton, and Casper. A shopping list has been created through Amazon to help obtain gifts for seniors. The shopping lists for each city's seniors can be found in the provided links below:

Jon Clontz, CEO of WyoLotto spoke of the plans to help seniors throughout this holiday season:

Seniors are our parents, grandparents, teachers, friends and relatives, and they need love and joy now more than ever...We plan to match every dollar our fans spend on Amazon up to $2,000! Even better, Alf’s Pub stepped up and will do the same thing! This could mean at least $8,000 worth of items for our seniors, which we hope will brighten their day and spread a little holiday cheer!

WyoLotto partnered up with Townsquare Media, Thankful Thursday, and the Wyoming Senior Companion Program to do what they could to help fill the stockings of seniors this Christmas through the Amazon lists. The purchased items will be gathered at two central locations and then delivered to the doorsteps of seniors throughout Wyoming by the Wyoming Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs.

To contribute, you can follow the steps below to purchase an item and help the Wyoming seniors:

Go to WyoLotto.com and click on the Holiday Giving “Learn More” button Choose a shopping list for shipment to either Cheyenne, Casper, or Riverton listed in the information Add items from those lists to your cart Proceed to checkout Once you select Proceed to checkout, make sure to select the correct delivery address based on the list (under “Other Addresses”)

The Amazon lists for each city will be available through December 20th. For more info and how to help out with the Wyoming Senior Companion Program, please click the link provided. We all hope to ensure seniors throughout Wyoming can have a joyful holiday season!