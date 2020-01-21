Wyoming 4th Worst In Failure To Stop

From the insurance website Insurify comes a study to determine which state is best, and who is worst, at stopping at stop signs and lights.

The 4th worst on the list is - Wyoming

Percentage of drivers who have run a red light or stop sign: 3.17%

Red light cameras currently in use: No

Rate of driving-related deaths per population of 100,000: 16.7

Wyoming is within the top four states in the U.S. for a high share of car owners running red lights and stop signs. However, it is also the first state of our top 10 ranking to not implement the use of red light cameras. This raises the question of whether or not the state would have fewer drivers illegally running through intersections if communities installed red light cameras.

Though we have to wonder if the state would rank higher if they included the number of times folks run stop signs that are out in the middle, or just East of the middle, of nowhere.

Just in case you are curious, Delaware is #1. What's your excuse, Delaware?