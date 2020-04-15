Wyoming Among Worst States for Children’s Health Care, Study Says

Wyoming is among the worst states for children's health care, according to a study released Wednesday.

Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming ninth worst in the nation on its list of "2020's Best & Worst States for Children's Health Care."

In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics.

Wyoming has the highest share of children aged 0 to 17 with unaffordable medical bills, 16.60 percent, which is 5.2 times higher than in Hawaii, the lowest at 3.20 percent.

The Cowboy State also ranks 48th in kids' oral health, followed by Hawaii, New Jersey and Nevada.

Massachusetts was named the best state for children's health care, and Texas the worst.

