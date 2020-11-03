Wyoming Artist Uses Local Soil To Create Watercolor Paint

I think we can all use a little extra bit of Zen in our lives right now...

And Zen is exactly what I get when I look at Dr. Karen Vaughan's Instagram feed @theartofsoil.

Dr. Vaughan is a professor at the University of Wyoming who uses our native soil to create watercolor paint in her spare time.

Isn't it amazing that she can take something as "simple" as dirt and use it to create beautiful art?

I can't lie, I'm actually tempted to try and do this with my kids...it would be a great combination of art and science and something I can see all of us enjoying.

Plus, think of how fun it would be to hike around Wyoming collecting soil samples and then using them to paint pictures to keep as a memory of the family fun.