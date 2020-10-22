Wyoming at Nevada Preview: Football is Back on Saturday Night

At this point, it feels like last season was last decade (technically it was), but this Saturday night at 5 p.m., the Wyoming Cowboys open their season against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, NV at McKay Stadium.

The Pokes will look to start their journey in an attempt to be one of the tougher challengers to the likes of Boise State for a chance at the Mountain West Conference championship. Sean Chambers will start at quarterback for the Cowboys and will be joined by Xazavian Halladay at running back in the backfield. Halladay led the Mountain West in rushing last season with 1,265 yards.

The Wolf Pack will look to avenge a 31-3 drubbing that took place at the hands of the Pokes last season in Laramie. Nevada head coach Jay Norvell has high aspirations for his squad, which is led on the field by quarterback Carson Strong. Last season, Strong racked up 2,335 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Running backs Toa Tua and Devonte Lee will be in the backfield for the Wolf Pack. Tua led Nevada with 807 yards on the ground last year with 6 touchdowns.

The spread is: Wyoming -4. The Cowboys are 5-0 against the spread in their last five away games. The over/under is at 50.5. Both teams typically rely a lot on their defense while the Pokes eat up a lot of clock with some of their long drives. Nevada was 5-2 with the under in their final seven games last year while Wyoming is 12-3-1 in their past 16 games on the road with the under.

Regardless, it's great to have football back in the Mountain West for 2020. Let the season begin! Go Pokes!