Wyoming Athletics Unveils Strategy to Offset Revenue Loss

The University of Wyoming launched a fundraising campaign titled “WHYoming Now” to react to challenging financial times ahead on Wednesday.

The campaign is being held to help reduce the impact of fall sports that have been canceled at UW. The release from the University’s Athletics Department says projections have revenue losses approaching $15 million. The department says that will negatively impact the future of Wyoming Athletics.

"WHYoming Now" is being conducted by UW's Cowboy Joe Club, the fundraising part of the University of Wyoming Athletics. Any contribution receives 3 Cowboy Joe Club priority points per $100 donated. That’s triple the normal reward according to the release. Donations are 100 percent tax-deductible and are matched by the state of Wyoming.

What are they going towards? UW Athletics states they will help meet the academic, mental health, and nutritional needs of Wyoming’s student-athletes while allowing them to continue to train for a return to competition.

Any contribution will not count towards 2020 or future annual giving memberships. This is a separate and different campaign.

The Cowboy Joe Club will be reaching out to current CJC members to provide more information. If you have questions, you can reach out to the Cowboy Joe Club by calling (307) 766-6242 or email cowboyjoe@uwyo.edu.

The Mountain West Conference announced last week an indefinite postponement of all its fall sports. This is because of the ongoing challenges with effectively mitigating and managing the COVID-19 virus as it relates to athletic competition.