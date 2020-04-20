Wyoming Athletics Will Broadcast Past Great Games

Wyoming Athletics presents “Cowboy Capsules,” a rebroadcast of great games in basketball and football from the University of Wyoming’s past.

These will be presented for free through the University of Wyoming Athletics Facebook page, @wyoathletics.

The series starts on Monday, April 20, 2019, with the first of three consecutive nights of basketball action. It features Wyoming’s run to the 2015 Mountain West Basketball Championship in Las Vegas.

The quarterfinal versus Utah State will be on Monday at 7 p.m. The semifinal victory over Boise State will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. The Cowboys’ win the MW title game against San Diego State will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. During the championship broadcast, former UW player and current coaching staff member Riley Grabau will be on Facebook to share his memories with fans.

In addition, there will be two upcoming football rebroadcasts. On Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m., “Cowboy Capsules” features the 2016 home victory over Boise State. Fans will remember the ‘safety dance’ from former Wyoming player Josiah Hall that became a quick social media phenomenon. The final football one will be the 2016 home victory in overtime against San Diego State. That will be rebroadcast on Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app