Wyoming Authorities Bust 2 With 250 Pounds of Marijuana on I-80

A pair of Minnesota residents were arrested on felony charges after a traffic stop Monday led a Wyoming sheriff's deputy to find roughly 250 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle, authorities say.

Mike Vang and Mai Thao were each charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Albany County Sheriff's Office.

Per the statement, a deputy stopped the couple's vehicle shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday. Their vehicle had been eastbound on Interstate 80.

"During that investigation the deputy discovered the vehicle was transporting a large quantity of a controlled substance," the sheriff's office said.

Roughly 250 pounds of marijuana was found when their vehicle was searched.

The statement did not include any information regarding bond amounts, court dates or whether the defendants have legal representation.