Wyoming Authorities Looking For Missing Woman After Van Found

Wyoming authorities are looking for a missing Pennsylvania woman whose van was found on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

The post says a blue 2006 Toyota van belonging to 22-year-old Jordan Rae Lampus was found at milepost marker 374 on Interstate 80 around 10 a.m.Sunday by Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers. The license plate number was Pennsylvania GGL1167.

Lampus has been reported missing from her home in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The CPD post says troopers consider the woman's disappearance ''suspicious.'"

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol in reference to case #P2020-025667. The investigating officers are Troopers S. Carrahar and S. Delles.