Wyoming Basketball Stumbles Against Fresno State

It was a rough day on Saturday for both Wyoming basketball teams, who lost to Fresno State in Mountain West Conference action.

The Cowgirls lost on the road to the conference-leading Bulldogs, 89-59. The Cowboys lost at home to Fresno State 65-50.

Wyoming Cowgirls

The Cowgirls trailed 20-5 midway through the first quarter and never recovered. Fresno State led 30-11 after the first period and 50-27 at halftime. The was never in doubt after that.

Wyoming (8-9, 4-4) lost for the fourth time in the last five games. They shot only 34 percent in the game. Freshmen Jaeden Vaifanua scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead UW. McKinley Bradshaw scored 12 points, Quinn Weidemann added 11, and Taylor Rusk chipped in 10.

Fresno State (14-4, 7-0) remained unbeaten in MW play and continues as the conference leader. Hanna Cavinder scored 20 points, while her twin sister Haley added 19. The Bulldogs shot 47 percent in the game.

UW returns to action on Wednesday at home versus San Diego State. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming remains winless in MW conference play after a 15-point loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Pokes scored only 16 points in the first half, their third-fewest this season. UW went over 11 minutes of the game without scoring, at the end of the first half and start to the second half. That went from the 7:12 mark of the first half to the 15:44 mark of the second.

Fresno State (6-12, 2-5) finished the first half on a 17-5 run. That gave the Bulldogs a 31-16 lead at halftime. It reached 23 points early in the second half.

The Cowboys finally scored in the second stanza on a Jake Hendricks three-pointer at 15:44. Wyoming closed within 10 points, at 55-45, with 2:30 left, but free throws by Fresno State closed out the Bulldogs’ victory.

Wyoming (5-15, 0-8) shot just 34.5 percent in the game. They were 10-32, 31 percent, from deep. Kwane Marble and Hendricks led the way with 12 points apiece.

Fresno State was led by Orlando Robinson with 19 points. New Williams added 16. The Bulldogs shot 38 percent in the game. They scored 19 points off 13 Cowboys turnovers and added 21 second-chance points thanks to 19 offensive rebounds.

UW returns to action on Tuesday at No. 7 San Diego State. The Pokes lost to the Aztecs in Laramie on Jan. 8, 72-52. Tip-off is at 9 p.m., Mountain Time.