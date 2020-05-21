The University of Wyoming Athletics department became the first in the country to announce the return of student-athletes to campus on Wednesday.

The release states that a portion of student-athletes from football and men’s and women’s basketball will return to campus on June 1. The decision came after Wednesday’s vote by the NCAA Division I Council to lift a moratorium on athletic-related activities.

Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman issued a statement that points to the safety and well-being of all involved.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our campus community and the surrounding area. We have done a deep dive into all of the options available, including quarantining and testing, and we feel good about our plan going forward. With quarantining and testing we believe there will be limited risk to our community, campus, staff and student-athletes.”

The University’s commitment is to keep all those involved as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is being done in a measured, disciplined way. The list of protocols includes directives for testing, self-quarantine, summer weight room access, cleaning, housing, workout apparel, and additional safety measures.

“We have been evaluating possible ways to have a limited number of students voluntarily return to UW,” Primary Care Physician/Medical Director Dr. Matthew Boyer said in the statement from the school. “This will be under strict supervision with strict limitations. In preparing this policy, we are following national and local government recommendations for resocialization.”

The release from UW said the plan has been put together in consultation with medical professionals and university administrators through a logistical, tactical, and data-driven manner that will allow for the return of student-athletes to university facilities. They are planning to remain flexible and follow updated guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), the U.S. Department of Education, and the State of Wyoming.