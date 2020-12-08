Wyoming Beer Review: Porter(Stout) Season Is Here In Cheyenne

If you think of each season as a time that you pair your beer with the weather, then winter is essentially Porter and Stout Season. I figured I'd explain that since you might have clicked on this with a "whatttt?". But, it's true. A nice heavy Porter or Stout fits in great with some of the colder weather hitting Cheyenne later this week and the Breweries of Cheyenne have you covered. Don't forget you can grab some to go beers with limited hours across the Cowboy State.

Enter Accomplice Beer Co.

Slumber Car is the American Porter offering from Accomplice and it hits just right. You can enjoy this year round if this is your style, which, I'd tell you to drink this every time compared to a flat tasting Guinness(though that's a stout) that those cool commercials from the mid 2000s use to trick you into. The ABV is 6.2 percent, so, it will warm the cold winter bones.

Enter Freedom's Edge Brewing Company

MidnightRyeder is a Vanilla Rye Porter you don't want to miss out on. It's nice, smooth and has a great vanilla finish. I'm usually not a huge fan of add rye to anything, but it blends so well, that I can't really complain about it. Coming in with an ABV of 6.2 percent, this is another great add to your winter wonderland beer walk.

Freedom's Edge also has a great Stout on tap right now called White Out, it's a Blond Stout that is one of the most fun ways to drink a stout. It doesn't look like one, but once you taste it, you know what you're getting into. A little lighter than the Porter alternative, coming in at 5.9 percent ABV.

Enter Danielmark's Brewing Company

Angle Iron Dry Irish Stout is one of my favorite beers Danielmark's has and it's a great addition to this wintery list. The ABV isn't as high as some of the other Stouts or Porters on this list, but don't let that fool you, this is a very solid Stout with an ABV of 4.8 percent. Danielmark's also has a Baltic Porter on tap from time to time, and it's a great addition to this list when it's available.

Enter Black Tooth Brewing Cheyenne

Thanks Grandma is a great addition to this list and a tasty Chocolate Oatmeal Stout. You could say it's a great dessert beer, but it's a great winter time beer as well. Coming in at 5.8 percent ABV, it'll knock the winter chill off for sure. This is also the third beer brewed in Cheyenne by their Head Brewer, Thomas. Look out for more dark beers from Black Tooth as I believe they have more coming down the pipeline.

So, if you're looking to stock up on some tasty dark beers, look no further than grabbing a pint, gowler or crowler from our local breweries here in Cheyenne.