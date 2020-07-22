Wyoming Beer Review Three Amigos

Alright, back at it, ready for my second review. I would have released this Thursday, but I think with Cheyenne Days happening today, let’s be honest, who is really going to put in much work the rest of the week, and while drinking beer for a review is very rewarding, I may be over stimulated by all the fun happening in the city today and the rest of the week.

Enter Accomplice Beer Company

So, Three Amigos is a collaboration between Accomplice Beer Company, Odell Brewing Co. and Finally Restaurant Group(Wyoming Rib and Chop House Owners). There’s a bit of a story behind this one as it was originally to be released on Cinco De Mayo, but due to the Covid:19 Pandemic, the release was pushed to June.

I wanted to get the full story on this brew, so as Woody Harrelson said in the hit movie that won probably 20 Oscars, Zombieland, I wanted to go to the tippy top. So I spoke with Head Brewer at Accomplice Beer Company, Victor Gabriel. Victor explained that the beer was brewed at Odell Brewing Co.’s facility and they brewed a 40 barrel batch. If you’re not sure what that means, just rest assured, there will be plenty to last you through the summer.

Speaking of summer, this is a summer brew. It is a Mexican Lager, and man, do I love the taste and finish on this one. I’m a huge fan of Pilsners, when I say that, I mean a real Pilsner, not Miller Lite. This beer has a really nice Pilsner finish on it. I asked Victor about it and he explained that I wasn’t wrong for tasting that in the finish as they used 90 percent Pilsner malt.

Sitting at just around 5 ABV, this is a very drinkable, delicious, great finishing summer brew. I highly recommend you grabbing one of these at either Accomplice Beer Company Locations in Cheyenne or Laramie or at Wyoming Rib and Chop House. Satisfaction guaranteed, or you can just order something different for your next beer. Who am I, some guy that can pay you back for beers you don’t like?

Fun Musing

My wife actually works for Accomplice, this had nothing to do with them being reviewed, but Victor did talk to us as we drank these tasty beers and got to talk beer all things beer nerd. If you haven’t been to the Accomplice facility in Cheyenne, you have to check it out, it’s in the Train Depot and such a cool building. When Covid restrictions end, they'll have their self pour wall back open for customers to pour their own beers again, which, is pretty fun.

If you have any beer suggestions for me in the Wyoming area, let me know, I'll try them and review them.