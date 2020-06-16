Wyoming Big Game Draw on June 18

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be making the draw results avalible for resident elk, deer, and antelope, along with nonresident deer and antelope, on June 18 at 10 am MT.

Anyone who entered the draw can check their results by following this link here. All licenses will be mailed to successful applicants by July 31.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can start planning their hunt by using the information provided by the Wyoming Hunt Planner. The maps of hunt areas have been updated and include land status, the ability to plot scouting locations, harvest odds from past years, and more.

Applicants who are unsuccessful will have the license fee credit applied back to the credit card they used to apply.

Nonresidents who are unsuccessful or those who drew their second or third choice are not awarded a preference point automatically. Hunters eligible for preference points may apply between July 1 and Oct. 31. Preference points must be purchased at least every two years to retain points.

For questions about the draw, license information, or how to use the online tools, contact Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 weekdays between 8 am and 5 pm MT.