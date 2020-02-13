Wyoming Bill To Ban Gun-Buyback Programs Passes Committee

A bill to prohibit governmental entities from conducting gun buyback programs in Wyoming passed a legislative committee on Thursday and is now headed to the Wyoming House of Representatives.

House Bill 28 passed the House Judiciary Committee on an 8-1 vote. Rep. Sara Burlingame [D-Laramie County] dissented from the majority in casting the no vote in committee.

Bill sponsor Rep. Tyler Lindholm said following the committee vote that while there is no known case of any Wyoming governmental entity trying to conduct a gun-buyback program, his legislation is one of a number of bills aimed at proactively heading off possible anti-gun initiatives in the future.

He also said that in addition to such entities as municipal and county governments, his bill would also apply to the state's community colleges and the University of Wyoming.