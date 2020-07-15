Wyoming Boy Saves Sister From Dog Attack in True Superhero Style

A Wyoming boy showed true courage in the face of real danger when he saved his a little sister from a dog attack, getting mauled in the process.

Newsweek is reporting that according to an Instagram post by the boy's aunt Nikki Walker, six-year-old Bridger got between the charging dog and his sister to protect her. The dog then bit Bridger on his face. Despite the bites, Bridger was able to take his sister's hand and lead her to safety.

After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. -Nikki Walker



According to Walker's Instagram post, he later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” The wound ended up requiring about 90 stitches.



The incident happened on July 9. A few days later, when Walker posted the story online, Bridger's story of bravery quickly took over the internet. The original post has gained nearly half a million likes and thousands of comments.

Walker reports that Bridger is home recovering and Walker says there is no ill will towards the dog's owners. "I'd also like to mention here that the dog's owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family," Walker wrote.